M28 Capital Management LP Sells 186,700 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

M28 Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,700 shares during the period. Stoke Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.9% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STOK. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 519,577 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,721,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 442,517 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 1,006,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the period.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock remained flat at $4.02 during trading hours on Monday. 22,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $179.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.