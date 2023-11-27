Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 281,430 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 281,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE UTF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 119,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,347. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

