Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 86,500 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Bread Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,927,000 after buying an additional 678,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bread Financial by 2,548.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bread Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,318,000 after purchasing an additional 325,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFH. Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

NYSE BFH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

