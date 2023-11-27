Soros Fund Management LLC Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,431.55. 28,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,272. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,379.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,348.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

