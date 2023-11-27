Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Cut by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 3.4% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analog Devices Stock Performance
Shares of ADI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.99. 1,115,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,175. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
