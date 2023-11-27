Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 23.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,134,000 after buying an additional 298,562 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 111.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $476.61. 260,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.09.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.