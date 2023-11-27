Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $8.20 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 901 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $350.67. The stock had a trading volume of 448,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

