The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.43. The company had a trading volume of 347,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.