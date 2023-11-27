General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 1.30% of General American Investors worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in General American Investors by 9.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 116,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,558.81. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $487,745.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,131 shares of company stock valued at $155,809. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

General American Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of General American Investors stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $41.77. 7,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,956. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

General American Investors Profile

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.