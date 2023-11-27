Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $796.93. 199,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,540. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $814.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $783.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

