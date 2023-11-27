Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $11.58 Million Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 270,399 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 132,544 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 247,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 94,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

PEO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. 17,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,805. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.63%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

