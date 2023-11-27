Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,144,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 452,221 shares.The stock last traded at $142.73 and had previously closed at $142.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

