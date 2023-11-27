McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.15. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,845 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.