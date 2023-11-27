Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.0% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $67.30. 747,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

