The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Boeing stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.28. 1,456,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average of $209.24. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $171.70 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

