KM Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KM Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.29. 1,386,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $317.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

