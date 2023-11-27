Meritage Group LP Has $349.77 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meritage Group LP lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,184,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876,912 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 9.7% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $349,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,210 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.99. 1,002,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,904. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.