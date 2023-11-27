Meritage Group LP Invests $116.81 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 486,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $116,809,000. Danaher makes up approximately 3.3% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meritage Group LP owned about 0.07% of Danaher as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.77. 695,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,796. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

