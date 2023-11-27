Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Has $44.19 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,297 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises about 5.2% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned 0.07% of VMware worth $44,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Price Performance

VMW traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

