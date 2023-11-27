Ally Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,167 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $4,027,040,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $601,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $330,208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $313,868,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.87. 2,064,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.