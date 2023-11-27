Formula Growth Ltd. Has $2.84 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 543.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.15. 2,189,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,306. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.