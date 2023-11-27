Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Increased by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hologic comprises about 1.5% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 189.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

