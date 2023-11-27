Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $456.75. 818,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,587. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $353.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.