Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 728 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,039,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,357,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

