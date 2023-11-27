Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 0.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after buying an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,223.14. 57,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,373. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,951.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,986.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,238.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

