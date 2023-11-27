Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 1.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $355,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 316,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,711. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.