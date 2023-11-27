Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stake Lessened by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,585 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $180,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

