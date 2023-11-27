Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,192,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,880 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 3.86% of Expro Group worth $74,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 166.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Expro Group by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $314,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,644.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $68,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,516,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $314,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,644.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,021,335 shares of company stock valued at $69,366,617 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expro Group Trading Down 1.7 %

XPRO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. 189,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,550.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.37). Expro Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $369.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expro Group

Expro Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.