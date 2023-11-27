Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $111.45 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $111,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.87. 619,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,967. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

