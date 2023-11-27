Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $102.13 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of GSK worth $102,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in GSK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 12.3% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,553.75.

GSK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.55. 1,089,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,711. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

