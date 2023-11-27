Puzo Michael J Buys 579 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Puzo Michael J grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,630 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.73. 1,062,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,571. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.