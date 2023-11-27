Puzo Michael J Sells 141 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Puzo Michael J lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.07. The stock had a trading volume of 609,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,925. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $192.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

