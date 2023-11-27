Puzo Michael J Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.3% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

