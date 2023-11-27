BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 12,446 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Stryker by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Stryker by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SYK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.75. 179,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $226.16 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,658. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.