Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.79. 831,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,557,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.99. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.