Select Asset Management & Trust Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,715,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,072,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 938,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,238. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $365.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.