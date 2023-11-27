Numerai GP LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 603.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,487 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up approximately 2.2% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $102,351,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 299.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $32,704,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,193 shares of company stock valued at $50,872,174. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

