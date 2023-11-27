Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 636,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after buying an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $29.57. 16,918,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,630,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

