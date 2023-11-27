Karpus Management Inc. Has $10.07 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNFree Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.55% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 541,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 76,285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 18.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MYN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.69. 56,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,337. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

