Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $23.18 Million Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 271,072 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises about 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $23,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 17.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 49.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 202.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,371. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

