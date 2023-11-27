BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Position Raised by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $164,000.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 201,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.27 per share, with a total value of 2,667,986.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,445,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 151,884,107.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,551,912 shares of company stock valued at $21,112,278 over the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching 13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 348,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,630. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 17.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is 15.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

