Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,675 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 7.20% of FutureTech II Acquisition worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in FutureTech II Acquisition by 170.0% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

FTII stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. 57,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,357. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.