Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,566,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $595.75. 1,117,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,686. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.78. The company has a market cap of $565.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,999 shares of company stock worth $254,659,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.