Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 5.20% of Burtech Acquisition worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRKH stock remained flat at $10.63 during trading on Monday. 20,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

