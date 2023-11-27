Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $43.82 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $43,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.55. 71,578,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,148,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.40 and its 200-day moving average is $240.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $755.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

