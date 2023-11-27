Karpus Management Inc. Sells 21,837 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,837 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 834,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,010. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

