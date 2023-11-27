Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 10.25% of Feutune Light Acquisition worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLFV. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,683,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 586.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 580,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 495,661 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Finally, Kim LLC raised its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Feutune Light Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

