iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 81.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,069,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $284,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL remained flat at $141.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. 328,704 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average of $134.25.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

