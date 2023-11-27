Karpus Management Inc. Has $14.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,411 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 222,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 143,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,870,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,687,000 after buying an additional 1,466,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $70.85. 2,848,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,015. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

