Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SK Growth Opportunities worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKGR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $10,180,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $10,205,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 32.6% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 610,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $5,254,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Growth Opportunities Trading Down 0.2 %

SKGR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,768. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

SK Growth Opportunities Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

